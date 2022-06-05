EDENFIELD (TYSOR), Nancy Lee



Nancy Lee Tysor Edenfield died on May 21, 2022 after a long battle with lung disease. Nancy was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Guy E. and Margaret B. Tysor on December 28, 1927. Both parents predeceased her as did her only sister, Ann Brooks Tysor Drake, and her husband, Charles E. Edenfield. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Margaret Ann (Scott) Gold of Lebanon, OH and granddaughter Anna Lee (Hanford) Pittman of Nashville, TN.



Nancy attended Furman University and graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, NC with a BS in music education. She enjoyed music all her life, singing in many choirs in North Carolina, Kentucky, and Atlanta, GA. She was an active member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church for over 40 years.



A memorial service will be held at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta GA 30306 on Tuesday, June 14 at 11:30 AM. Her cremains will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Druid Hills Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Edenfield family.

