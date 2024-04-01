Eddins, Thomas

EDDINS III, Thomas



Thomas Nesbitt Eddins III, "Tommy", 61, passed away suddenly at his home in Charleston, SC, the morning of March 27, 2024, due to cardiac complications. He was born on September 19, 1962, in Greensboro, NC, and is the son of Thomas Nesbitt and Barbara Elliott Eddins. Tommy grew up in Atlanta. He was proud to be from the Peach State and cherished friendships from his youth made at both The Lovett School and Christ School in Arden, NC. Following his graduation from Christ School in 1981, Tommy enrolled at College of Charleston. He then transferred to the University of Georgia and ultimately received his degree from Georgia State. Tommy's professional career began in Olive Branch, MS, as a residential real estate developer. Soon after, his profession evolved to mortgage banking in Memphis. In 1992, Tommy married Catherine Cornett. He was blessed with the birth of his first son, Thomas, three years later. His second son, Reeves, was born in the summer of 1998. Tommy was a loving husband, boyfriend, father, and son. His final years were spent on the coast of Charleston, though visits to and from Atlanta were frequent to spend time with his mother, 87, and father, 95. The life of every party, Tommy was a big-hearted, kind, and fun-loving man who was truly loved by everyone who knew him. He treasured spending time with his two boys and especially enjoyed their time together at Horseshoe Lake, taking boat rides, grilling out, and duck hunting. Tommy loved music, visits to Highlands in the North Carolina mountains, and walks along the Charleston Harbor. Having fun and catering to the experiences of others proved a priority for Tommy, as he always made sure the needs of those around him were addressed before his own. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Barbara of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Susan Kelly of Columbus, NC; his two sons, Thomas and Reeves of Dallas, TX; former wives, Catherine and Coleman of Memphis, TN; and life partner, Caroline Ragsdale of Charleston, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, on April 4, 2024, at Northside Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends in the church's parlor beginning at 1:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ School, 500 Christ School Rd., Arden, NC 28704. Arrangements are made by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Chapels and Crematory, 232 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family via our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.



