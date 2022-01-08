ECKLES, John Coleman



John Coleman Eckles, 83, of Monroe, Georgia passed away January 1, 2022, after a brief illness.



John adored his family and treasured every moment with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Eckles. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Pollock Eckles; children, Susan Eckles Rozier (Dave), Daniel Coleman Eckles, and Ellen Eckles Scott (Alan); brother, Michael Douglas Eckles (Sallie); nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe where a private service was held for the family.

