Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Eckles, John

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ECKLES, John Coleman

John Coleman Eckles, 83, of Monroe, Georgia passed away January 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

John adored his family and treasured every moment with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Eckles. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Pollock Eckles; children, Susan Eckles Rozier (Dave), Daniel Coleman Eckles, and Ellen Eckles Scott (Alan); brother, Michael Douglas Eckles (Sallie); nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe where a private service was held for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Awtry, David
Bailey, Dorothy
2h ago
Montagne, Larry
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top