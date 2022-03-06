ECHOLS, Terry William



Terry William Echols, age 77, of Atlanta, formerly of Morrow, GA, passed away on January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Willard Echols and Margaret Janet Sikora Echols, his older brother, James "Jimmy" Echols, and his younger brother, Michael "Mickey" Echols.



He leaves behind his devoted wife of over 51 years, Lois Martin Echols, and their 4 children, Stephen Echols (Allison) of Newnan, Kimberly Bryan of McDonough, Janet Echols of St. Augustine, FL, and Susan Crowe (Cory) of McDonough. Terry will also be missed by his 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Cameron, Tyler, and Tanner Bryan, Cooper, Reagan, Jason, and Caden Echols, James and Jonathan Bewley, and Piper and Liam Crowe. He also leaves several sisters-in-law, cousins, 3 nieces, and many friends.



Terry attended Sylvan Hills High School and then served in The U.S. Air Force in 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of Rex Masonic Lodge #251. Terry enjoyed simple pleasures like vacationing with his family at the beach, watching airplanes, and working on cars. He was a valuable employee of Selig Enterprises for over 52 years and loved his job. He had not planned to retire until several strokes took him to his Heavenly Home.



It gave Terry joy to take care of his family, and he is already greatly missed.



Southern Crescent Crematorium in McDonough was in charge of arrangements.

