

ECHOLS, Maggie





Graveside Service for Ms. Maggie E. Echols of Conyers, GA will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020, 11 AM, at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY, from 2 - 5 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013, (770)285-6673.

