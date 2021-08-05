ajc logo
ECHOLS, Glorious P.

Ms. Glorious P. Echols, age 74, died on July 31, 2021. Celebration services will be livestreamed on Sat., August 7, 2021 at 11 AM at

https://youtu.be/NnB28G8QTcY

Interment will be at 12:30 PM at Westview Cemetery for family and friends to pay their respects. Masks will be required of all that attend along with social distancing.

Viewing Thurs., August 5, 2021 from 3-7 PM and Fri., August 6, 2021 from 12-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

Ms. Echols leaves to cherish her memories three loving children, Latausha Scott, Melvin Echols III and Brain Echols.

In lieu of flowers, bequest can be sent to Latausha Scott, PO Box 432, Carrollton, GA 30112

Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0066.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

