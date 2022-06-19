ajc logo
Ebeling, Doris

EBELING, Doris Lee

Doris Lee Ebeling, age 83, passed away on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Lee was born in New York and attended Boston University, moving to Atlanta after college, where she worked for Equitable for 35 years. Lee loved her cats, travel, golf, her condo in Florida, volunteering at the Fox Theatre, and her church. Lee's kindness, generosity, and quick wit will be greatly missed. Lee will be honored in a memorial service at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 on July 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow.




