EAVES, Walter A.

Walter Alvin Eaves, age 96, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home in Roswell. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Robena Eaves and his wife of 53 years, Harriet Powell Eaves.

Walter served in the U.S. Navy from January 1944 to May 1946. After his discharge he worked in banking and was President of Roswell Bank from 1954 to 1981. He then ran a construction company and did some consulting work until 1996. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, which he continued to play until he was 90, gardening and cooking.

He is survived by his 2 children, Harold (Hal) Walter Eaves; daughter, Janet Eaves Neese; son-in-law, Randy; grandson, Joshua and his wife, Barbara; and great-grandson, Dylan. Also his sister, Peggy Culver of Ft. Worth, Texas; and nephew, Ricky (Suzie) Culver of Conyers; his nieces, Pam Callahan (Don); and family of Knoxville; Susie (Mike) Beasley of Canton; and Laura Powell. The family will have a private service.




