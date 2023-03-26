EAVES, Jacqueline Virginia



Jacqueline Virginia Eaves: A Life of Love, Devotion, and Adventure (1923 - 2023). Jacqueline Virginia Eaves, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, at the age of 99. Born in Sanford, Florida, on November 23, 1923, she was the daughter of William Olon Burns Sr., and Verna Lillian Burns. Raised on her father's celery farm, Virginia grew up surrounded by the beauty and hard work of the agricultural life. Her strong work ethic and caring nature would shape her future as a loving and devoted homemaker. Virginia met her husband, Dr. Robert Fanning Eaves Jr., at a church outing. Their love story spanned 77 years of marriage, taking them on a journey through life's challenges and joys. Together, they were stationed in Japan, where they immersed themselves in the local culture and had lifelong memories. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband, exploring the world and creating unforgettable experiences. Virginia assisted at her husband's doctor's office, providing support and care for the patients who came through their doors. Her compassionate nature made her an indispensable part of the practice and the community. As a testament to her dedication to family and community, Virginia was appointed Home Maker of the Year in Tucker, Georgia. She was known for her loving and passionate demeanor, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she met. She was predeceased by her sister, Wilma "Marcelle"; her husband, Dr. Robert Fanning Eaves Jr.; and her son, Stephen. Virginia is survived by her brother, William; her son, Robert III; and her daughter, Suzanne. She leaves behind grandchildren, Bobby IV, Mandy, Priscilla, and Chad; as well as seven great-grandchildren. As we celebrate Virginia's 99 years of a fulfilled and love-filled life, we remember her as a beacon of warmth, compassion, and unwavering devotion. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at A.S Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA 30033.



