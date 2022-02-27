EATON, Robert Leon "Bob"



Mr. Robert Leon Eaton, 86, of the Rock Branch Community in Elberton, GA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA. Mr. Eaton was born on November 9, 1935, in Atlanta, GA to Lollie Elizabeth (Mallard) and Kelly A. Eaton, Sr. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Rock Branch Baptist Church in Elberton and also attended First United Methodist Church of Elberton. His education included Bass High School, Georgia Tech, and Blueprint School at Dekalb Community College. Bob worked in real estate development with Waffle House, Holiday Inn, and Marriott Hotels. He retired from his business ventures in 1974 at the age of 39. Mr. Eaton served as past president of the Pike County Board of Education and the Pike County Lions Club, and officiated high school football for 15 years. He served on President Jimmy Carter's staff while he was governor. Mr. Eaton constructed the Walter McNeely building at Richard B. Russell State Park. Also, he did tile work for many years, and helped lay tile in the Elberton National Guard Armory. After moving to Hiawassee, GA he built numerous homes, loved fishing for mountain trout, continued his work with the Towns County Lions Club, enjoyed traveling, and was a faithful member of McConnell Baptist Church. Through the years he took many hunting and fishing trips with family and close friends. He loved going to car and airplane shows, and collecting classic cars including 1965 mustangs. He attended many sporting events and loved the Atlanta Braves and Falcons. Bob traveled abroad, visiting many countries and most of the 50 states. He loved to fly, owned several planes, and was an active pilot until 2021. Mr. Eaton moved to Elberton, GA in 2011 where he purchased farm land in Rock Branch. Bob built a cabin on his little piece of paradise where he continued his love of hunting, fishing, farming, flower and vegetable gardening, and hosting many cookouts for family and friends. Most of all he dearly loved his family and enjoyed living life to the fullest! He is survived by his sisters: Shirley Huey of Shalimar, FL and Kathryn Pye of Jonesboro, GA; children: Robert L. Eaton, Jr. (Sabrina) of Cave Creek, AZ, Deborah Wilbrink (Evert) of Nashville, TN, Lane Eaton (Debra) of Hiawassee, GA, and Krista Gunnels of Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Brewer Douglas, Mary Grace Gunnels, and Jackson Gunnels; great-grandchildren: Sophia Douglas and Lane Douglas; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Kelly A. Eaton, Jr., Jimmy Eaton, and Frank Eaton. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, GA 30635. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 3:00 PM in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with Pastors Kevin Vaughn and Ken Wright officiating. Rev. Jim McCollough will officiate graveside services on Sunday, March 6, at 3:00 PM in Crestlawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30318, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. At other hours, the family may be contacted at Bob's residence, 2308 Double Branches Road, Elberton, GA 30635. Flowers are welcomed or contributions may be made in his memory to the following churches: Rock Branch Baptist, 2150 Coldwater Road, Elberton, GA 30635 or First United Methodist Church, 132 East Church Street, Elberton, GA 30635. The family wishes to thank Dr. Daniel McAvoy, Gina Starrett and the staff of Elbert Memorial and Piedmont Athens Hospitals, Elberton EMS, Berry Funeral Home, his church family, and the love and support of many wonderful friends and neighbors. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert Leon Eaton.



