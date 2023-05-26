Eaton, Maynard

As a broadcast and print journalist, Maynard Eaton uncovered and told unforgettable stories about both famous and forgotten people, winning awards for his work. During a varied career, he ran political campaigns, hosted talk shows and pushed for advancing civil rights. He served as spokesman for the SCLC, as the president of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, and he taught journalism students at Clark Atlanta and Hampton universities, serving as a mentor to many.



During his career, he received eight Emmy Awards for television news reporting. He was honored for his political commentary for WTLK-TV and WATL-TV in Atlanta; for his work as a reporter for World News Monitor; as southeast field producer for USA Today and BET television; and as a writer for Ebony Journal and Prime Time, two locally produced television magazine shows.



Eaton died Tuesday night at the age of 73.



There will be a memorial services in Indiana, Hampton and Atlanta. The family hasn't determined the date of the Atlanta service.



