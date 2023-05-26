X

Eaton, Maynard

Obituaries
11 hours ago

As a broadcast and print journalist, Maynard Eaton uncovered and told unforgettable stories about both famous and forgotten people, winning awards for his work. During a varied career, he ran political campaigns, hosted talk shows and pushed for advancing civil rights. He served as spokesman for the SCLC, as the president of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, and he taught journalism students at Clark Atlanta and Hampton universities, serving as a mentor to many.

During his career, he received eight Emmy Awards for television news reporting. He was honored for his political commentary for WTLK-TV and WATL-TV in Atlanta; for his work as a reporter for World News Monitor; as southeast field producer for USA Today and BET television; and as a writer for Ebony Journal and Prime Time, two locally produced television magazine shows.

Eaton died Tuesday night at the age of 73.

There will be a memorial services in Indiana, Hampton and Atlanta. The family hasn't determined the date of the Atlanta service.

Read more about Maynard Eaton on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge4h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
5h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
5h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
5h ago
The Latest

Newman, Barbara
Maynard Eaton, noted Atlanta journalist, dies at 73
1h ago
Holmes, Barbara
11h ago
Featured

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
5h ago
7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive
1h ago
Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top