Easterwood, James

EASTERWOOD, Sr., James



James Ralph Easterwood, Sr., age 85, of McDonough, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and adopted by the late John and Mary Easterwood. Brother Ralph was the Associate Pastor for 16 years, Senior Pastor for 26 years, and Pastor Emeritus for 10 ½ years at Glen Haven Baptist Church.



Brother Ralph and his wife Gwen enjoyed visiting churches and missionaries all over the world. During these visits he was able to encourage pastors and their congregations. As Chaplain with the Henry County Police department, he made 470 ride-a-longs with police officers.



Pastor Easterwood is survived by his spouse, Gwendolyn Garrison Easterwood of McDonough GA; children, Carleen (Tim) Yelton nee Easterwood of Dunwoody, GA, Ralph (Suzanne) Easterwood Jr., of Fort Collins, CO, Rebecca Easterwood of McKinney, TX, Raechel (Mike) Conner nee Easterwood of McDonough, GA, and Timothy (Melody) Easterwood of Clarkesville, GA; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Glen Haven Baptist Church with Rev. Brady Howard officiating. The family will be holding a private Interment. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund at 345 E. Lake Road, McDonough, GA 30252. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



