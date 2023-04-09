EASTERLY, Patrick Lane



The family is devastated to announce the death of Patrick Lane Easterly of Marietta, Georgia, who passed away on March 31, 2023, at the age of 27.



Patrick was the youngest of the three children of Tom and Betsy Easterly, born September 7, 1995 in Dallas, Texas. He moved with his family to Georgia at the age of three and grew up in Marietta, Georgia. He attended Lassiter High School, Chattahoochee Technical College, and Kennesaw State University, graduating in 2020 from a coding camp as a web developer.



Patrick wasn't just his career; he was a brilliant, hilarious, and complicated man whose time on this Earth was not long enough. Then again, no amount of time could have contained his ambitions, his smile, and his wit. He left an impression on everyone he crossed paths with and no one who met him will ever forget his smile or his laugh.



When something sparked his interest, Patrick jumped in with both feet. He found joy in philosophy, music, long walks with the family's beloved dog Jack, and a good steak. Patrick lit up in the outdoors, and his favorite Christmas gift each year was an annual National Parks pass.



Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Easterly, Ann (Gailmard) Holladay, and Charles Holladay; as well as his step-grandmother, Patricia (Antley) Holladay.



He is survived by his parents, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann (Holladay) and John "Tom" Thomas Easterly; siblings, Shannon Kathleen and Ryan Thomas Easterly; grandmother, Anne (Rowell) Easterly; step-grandmother, Peggy Holmes Easterly Prothro; and extended family members and friends to cherish his memory.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Davis Direction Foundation, the Mac Miller Fund, or the National Parks Foundation.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30066, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 5:00 PM. at the Jefferson Township Clubhouse, 4151 Jefferson Township Parkway, Marietta, Georgia. Please wear your finest Hawaiian shirt to the Celebration of Life in Patrick's honor. A Graveside Service will be at the Calvary Hill section of Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM.



HM Patterson Canton Hill is honored to serve the Easterly family during this difficult time.

