Eason, Bessie

EASON (MORRIS), Bessie



Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie Eason, of Atlanta will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Aerial Bowen United Methodist Church 384 Arthur St., SW Atlanta 30310, with Rev. Arundel Hope, Pastor officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Live streaming is available at Facebook.com/arielbowenumc/. Mask required. Public viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.



