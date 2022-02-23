Hamburger icon
Eason, Bessie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EASON (MORRIS), Bessie

Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie Eason, of Atlanta will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Aerial Bowen United Methodist Church 384 Arthur St., SW Atlanta 30310, with Rev. Arundel Hope, Pastor officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Live streaming is available at Facebook.com/arielbowenumc/. Mask required. Public viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

