EASLEY, AuJenay



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of AuJenay Easley, age 22. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crown of Rehab Cathedral, 2589 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 12 PM - 8 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. Final resting place Washington Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home.

