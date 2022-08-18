Early, Frederick

EARLY, Jr., Frederick



Mr. Frederick Early, Jr., age 57, of SW Atlanta, entered into rest on August 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta. Instate 10 AM. Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing today 1-6 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:30-6:30 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



