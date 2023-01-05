EARLEY, Danquale



Danquale Earley entered into this life on February 21, 1989, the son of the late Jacqueline Earley and the late Arthur Lee Solomon, Sr.



Danquale's assignment here on Earth was finalized on December 30, 2022. He is now cradled in the arms of the Most High.



Danquale leaves behind siblings, Shakeyma Earley, Dontavius Earley, Milton Morris, Tasha Rice (Chris), Tasha Armand, Diamond Solomon-Matthews (Chris), Kina Easterling (Rod), Annette Solomon, Lisa Solomon, Donna Baptiste and Catherine Jackson. Preceded in death by siblings, Helen Solomon, Arthur Solomon, Jr., and Tanya Solomon.



Danquale shared his life with his significant other, Sherry Underwood.



He also leaves to cherish, his grandmother, Peggy Earley-Moore; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who loves him dearly.



Funeral services will be held at Gus Thornhill Mortuary, located at 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive in East Point, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Officiant, Pastor Vanessa Carson.

