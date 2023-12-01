EARLEY, Antoinette Judith "Toni"



Antoinette Judith Earley, age 78, passed away on November 7, 2023. She was born in Ketchikan, Alaska to Walter Ayers Nebel and Elaine Pearl Nebel, née Hendrickson, on June 9, 1945. Antoinette graduated from Clayton High School, in Clayton, New Jersey, and studied at the Helene Fuld School of Nursing and the University of Pennsylvania, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She also received a master's degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan. She then moved to Atlanta and worked for many years as a public health nursing supervisor in Fulton County. After retiring from Fulton County, she received a master's degree and nurse practitioner training from Kennesaw State University. She then worked as a nurse practitioner at the Atlanta Transitional Center and helped to train nursing students at Georgia State University. She served in the United States Army Reserve for over twenty years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. She was twice activated and served with the military at Eisenhower Medical Center in Augusta and in Heidelberg, Germany, and was awarded the Army Reserve Achievement Medal. She was an enthusiastic member of the Atlanta Pilot Club and worked for many years with the Georgia Artists with Disabilities. She enjoyed drama and music and was a regular supporter of Spivey Hall and a fan of Scott Antiques. She is survived by her husband, William L. Green; and by her siblings, Tina Filler of Carlsbad, California, Teresa Martin of Buena, New Jersey, Shelline Totten of Spokane, Washington, Sarah Earley of Sacramento, California and Walter Nebel of Graham, Washington. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, at 3 PM on December 13, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Antoinette's name to the Atlanta Pilot Club Foundation, PO Box 66042, Chamblee, GA 30366 or to the Georgia Artists with Disabilities, c/o Tammy Goodwin, 8014 Cumming Hwy., Suite 403-293, Canton, GA 30115.



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