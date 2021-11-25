EADES, William Harold "Bill"



William "Bill" Harold Eades, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 22, 2021.



Bill, a lifelong resident of Atlanta (until moving to Chattanooga for a brief period), was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Agnes Eades and sister, Patricia Eades Spencer. He was a graduate of Murphy High School (1952) and the University of Georgia (1956). During his time at UGA, he was a member of the Army ROTC; Pershing Rifles; and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduation, he served for several years in the U. S. Army Reserve, attaining the rank of Captain.



He began his career selling houses for Adair Realty in Atlanta before branching out as a broker, home builder, real estate developer, and investor.



Bill enjoyed fishing, quail hunting, vegetable gardening, playing poker, and dancing to 1950s music. He was a member of Doraville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (now Peachtree Corners Presbyterian) for 50 years. During that time, he served as both a Deacon and Elder.



Bill loved serving the Lord. He was a Gideon for over 20 years and an avid supporter of Billy Graham's ministries and The Salvation Army.



He is survived by his wife, Peggy Eades; sons Jack Eades (Eleanor), Savannah, GA; and Brian Eades (Megan), Signal Mountain, TN; grandchildren Turner, Maddox, Hannah, Avery, and Sam; brother Don Eades (Jan), Atlanta, GA as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens of Dunwoody Assisted Living; Storypoint of Chattanooga Assisted Living and Memory Care; and Hospice of Chattanooga for the compassionate and gentle care they provided during his last few months.



Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church at 12:00. Funeral services will begin at the church at 1:00 with the Rev. Harper Price officiating. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Gideons International – Norcross Camp or The Salvation Army.



