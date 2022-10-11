ajc logo
X

Dykes, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DYKES, Frances

Frances Hunter Dykes, 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed on September 30, 2022. Fran was born in Americus, GA, to Wingate and Martha Dykes. Fran was a member of the Junior Service League of Americus and the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. She enjoyed doing acts of service for local humane societies and helped many animals throughout her life.

Fran was predeceased by her parents, Wingate and Martha; and sister, Marsha. Fran is survived by her daughter, Marsha Carnes Barry; and two grandchildren, Mattie Hardegree and Wills Hardegree. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on October 13, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery for friends and family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County7h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
19h ago

Credit: Ed Zurga

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
44m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: Eric Gay

Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage
1h ago
The Latest

Robinson, Eleanor
Manns, Earnest
1h ago
Anderson, Jacquelyn
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
13h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
21h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top