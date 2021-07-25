Dyke, Patricia

DYKE (GARVIN), Patricia



1938-2021



Cobb County, Georgia. Patricia Garvin Dyke, 82, passed away quietly in her sleep the night of Saturday, July 17th, 2021. Born in Charles Town, WV to William David Garvin, Jr. and Rebecca Dutrow Garvin, she is survived by her dedicated husband of 59 years, John Endicott Dyke, and sister, Carol Garvin (John) Allen, as well as a son, W. Glenn (Leslie) Dyke; a daughter, Heather H. Dyke, and a granddaughter, Elsie E. Broome. Pat was a graduate of Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia and taught high school in Glen Burnie, MD prior to getting married. After briefly living in Louisville, KY, Pat moved to Midlothian, VA helping build her husband's construction company with her diverse architectural and accounting talents while raising two children. Later, Pat built her own successful real estate brokerage career until her retirement. There will be no graveside service or visitation, instead a memorial service will be held later this year at one of Pat's favorite beaches.

