DYKE, John Endicott



1940-2022



Fulton County, Georgia. John Endicott Dyke, age 82, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA to Samuel Eugene Dyke and Mary Louise Hull Dyke, John was married to his wife of 59 years, Patricia Garvin Dyke who passed away July 17, 2021. He is survived by his son, W. Glenn Dyke (Leslie Beard Dyke); daughter, Heather H. Dyke; and granddaughter, Elsie E. Broome. John graduated from Lehigh University and married in 1962, soon settling in Richmond, VA. John started Endicott Construction, served as president of the Richmond Homebuilders Association and in retirement became a home inspector. John loved sports, playing Varsity lacrosse at Lehigh, handball, tennis, and golf as well as duck hunting on the eastern shore of Maryland with his brother, Samuel Hull Dyke, and being outdoors in general. Over his lifetime he volunteered his time for the Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. After retirement, John and Pat relocated to Acworth, Georgia to be closer to their children.

