X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dyke, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DYKE, John Endicott

1940-2022

Fulton County, Georgia. John Endicott Dyke, age 82, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA to Samuel Eugene Dyke and Mary Louise Hull Dyke, John was married to his wife of 59 years, Patricia Garvin Dyke who passed away July 17, 2021. He is survived by his son, W. Glenn Dyke (Leslie Beard Dyke); daughter, Heather H. Dyke; and granddaughter, Elsie E. Broome. John graduated from Lehigh University and married in 1962, soon settling in Richmond, VA. John started Endicott Construction, served as president of the Richmond Homebuilders Association and in retirement became a home inspector. John loved sports, playing Varsity lacrosse at Lehigh, handball, tennis, and golf as well as duck hunting on the eastern shore of Maryland with his brother, Samuel Hull Dyke, and being outdoors in general. Over his lifetime he volunteered his time for the Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. After retirement, John and Pat relocated to Acworth, Georgia to be closer to their children.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days
9h ago
The Latest

Cheshire, Barbara
Carson, Norma Jean
2h ago
Bovis, John
2h ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top