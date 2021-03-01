X

Dye, Darryl

DYE, Darryl Gregory

Darryl G. Dye, 58, of Ranger, Georgia, passed away February 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 2 PM, visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM, at Marietta Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.

Funeral Home Information

Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta

915 Piedmont Road

Marietta, GA

30066

http://www.collinsfuneralhome.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

