DYE, Darryl Gregory
Darryl G. Dye, 58, of Ranger, Georgia, passed away February 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 2 PM, visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM, at Marietta Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Funeral Home Information
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA
30066
http://www.collinsfuneralhome.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral