DYE, Darryl Gregory



Darryl G. Dye, 58, of Ranger, Georgia, passed away February 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 2 PM, visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM, at Marietta Funeral Home. Private burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.

