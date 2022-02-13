DYAL (EVERETT), Jan



Jan Dyal of Jonesboro, Georgia, died peacefully from natural causes on January 17, 2022, while in Hospice home care, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was pre-deceased by her father, Robert Bertrand Everett, her mother, Augusta "Gussie" Aline Everett, and her husband, Stanley Eugene Dyal.



Jan was born February 7, 1932, in Mobile, Alabama. She graduated from Murphy High school in Mobile, Alabama, in 1949, and graduated from Georgia State University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. After completing her degree, she began a career with the Clayton County Juvenile Court as a juvenile probation officer, and later worked in the same court as an investigator.



She was married to Stan for 54 years. When they married in 1950, Stan was in the U. S. Army. Shortly after they married, Stan was transferred to Trieste, Italy, where they spent three years and had their first child. After returning to the states, Jan and Stan lived in Mobile, Alabama, and had their second child. They lived in other cities in Alabama before moving to the Atlanta, Georgia, area in 1960 for Stan's career with the U. S. Government Accountability Office. Except for a few relocations for her husband's career, Jan lived in the Clayton County area.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered most for her love of family, her caring nature, her beautiful smile, her sense of humor, her resilience, and her independent nature. Jan loved to travel, enjoyed nature, and loved to cook for her family.



Jan is survived by her children, son Gary Dyal and his wife Mary Christine, daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Dyson and her partner Jerry Fitzgerald, granddaughter Lori Pruett and her husband Ben, great grandchildren Tyler Simmons, Ella Simmons, and Emerson Pruett, and many other relatives and friends.



Jan donated her body to the Emory University School of Medicine Body Donor Program. Condolences can be sent to The Family of Jan Dyal, c/o 606 Renota Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.

