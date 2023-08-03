Duval, Evelyn







DUVAL (BLANTON), Evelyn Lucy



Evelyn Blanton DuVal, age 85, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM. Those who can't attend in person can watch the service on the St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church YouTube channel.



Evelyn was born in Horry County, South Carolina, on June 2, 1938, to Vernie and Lula Blanton of Raeford, North Carolina. After graduating from Hoke County High School, she earned an Associate's Degree from a secretarial school and attended Pembroke State College. She lived in Boston, MA; Anderson, SC; and Birmingham, AL, before settling in Atlanta in 1973.



Evelyn's professional life was dedicated to public health. She spent most of her working years at the CDC as an administrative assistant, and she was particularly proud of her time in the Epidemiology Program Office. Outside of her official duties, she helped publish The Epidemiology Monitor, an independent newsletter, for 14+ years.



Evelyn was an amazing mother and an inspiring role model; she was known for her kindness and compassion. She was an advocate for civil rights, human rights, and the mentally ill, volunteering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-DeKalb chapter) for many years. Evelyn was a long-time member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. She also contributed her time to Nicholas House for homeless families, Habitat for Humanity, and the Peachtree Road Race. After retirement, she loved hiking with her woman's group, and she truly enjoyed her friends at the Clairmont Place retirement community.



Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Lula and Vernie Blanton; and brothers, Paul Blanton, Bobby Blanton, and Joel Blanton. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Ann Cole; brothers, Jack Blanton and Jimmy Blanton; son, J. Smythe DuVal; daughters, Katherine B. DuVal and Nancy DuVal McLaughlin; grandchildren, Bowen DuVal, Cooper DuVal, Violet DuVal-Johnson, Logan McLaughlin, Ella McLaughlin, and Josh McLaughlin; and several generations of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, NAMI DeKalb, or Better Ballot Georgia. These organizations reflect the causes closest to Evelyn's heart, and your contribution will further her legacy of compassion and service.

