Dutton, Betty

DUTTON (GILREATH), Betty



Mrs. Betty Gilreath Dutton, 84, of Lawrenceville passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, just after her favorite day of the year Christmas. A funeral service will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. She enjoyed shopping, giving gifts to others, decorating, fellowshipping, and spending time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church where she organized and lead the Senior Saints for the past 30 years. Though she is gone her feisty spirit and love for the Lord will never be forgotten. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Dutton, children Tim Dutton and wife Susan, Angela Dutton Joines and husband Charles, Jeff Dutton and wife Camille, Phillip Dutton, grandchildren Kristy Fisher and husband Brad, Buck Dutton, Grant Dutton, Lacey Greene and husband Dustin, Levi Dutton, Deidre Marshall and husband Todd, Sierra Dutton, Marah Dutton, Austin Dutton, Peyton Babb, Avery Dutton, great-grandchildren William, Lily Grace, Trent, Raelynn, Leonna, Arron, Bentley, Kamora, Jordan, Ahlaya. Her Brothers Sonny Gilreath and wife Eleanor, Donald Gilreath, Cecil Gilreath and wife Debbie and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Essie Gilreath, sisters Bonnie and Juanita. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



