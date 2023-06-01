DUTCHER, Bruce



Bruce Gill Dutcher died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, surrounded by his family in Atlanta, Georgia, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born on December 6, 1949, in Hartford Connecticut, and raised by his loving late stepfather, Thomas Franklin Richardson and mother, Patricia Gill Richardson, who survives his death at the age of 98.



Upon graduating from The University of Vermont in 1972, he served his country with honor as a Naval Aviator in the Philippines and the United States Pacific Fleet, and as a Lieutenant Commander in the Naval Reserve.



He pursued a long and successful career in financial services, starting as a teenager on the New York trading floor of Merrill Lynch in the 1960s, working in the financial markets of Hong Kong and Manila, before settling in Atlanta where he built a vibrant and successful 35-year tenure as a financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy, his mother Patricia, and children: Jessie (Carson) Williams, Max Dutcher, and Patce (Steven) Crowley, all living in Atlanta. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Charlie, Patce, David and Marie; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was a man of deep conviction and faith, steadfast love and devotion to his family, and assiduous commitment to his career and clients. He will be remembered for his bright and irrepressible humor, handiness to fix almost anything, and overflowing kindness and generosity to all those near him.



There will be a public visitation on Thursday, June 1 at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM EST.



Funeral services will be held in the chapel at the Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, GA on Friday, June 2 at 11:00 AM EST. The family will receive visitors at a reception in the Fellowship Hall after the service.



Interment will take place at the Peterson Cemetery in Ailey, GA on Saturday, June 3 at 4:00 PM EST.



In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Bruce's name to The HonorHealth Foundation, at https://honorhealthfoundation.org/, for the designated purpose of supporting Dr. Borazanci's research in pancreatic cancer.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv