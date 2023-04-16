X

Durracott, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DARRACOTT, Mary

Mrs. Mary Darracott, lovingly remembered by her family, went to forever be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Canton, GA. Mary's residence for the past 8 years was in Woodstock, GA. She was 98 years young.

Mary was born September 26, 1924, in Richmond, VA, to Francis Matthew and Mary Ann Timmins. On June 18, 1949, she married Clemments Darracott, and together they raised two daughters.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy Darracott; sister, Frances Mervin; one granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.

There will be a private service for family only. Memorial donations may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.

