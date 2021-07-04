DURHAM, Barbara



Barbara Jean Durham, age 79, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was a graduate of Lost Creek High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from West Virginia University, being the first person in her family to graduate college. Barbara also received Masters Degrees from the University of Buffalo in Biology and Georgia State University in Education. Barbara was a virologist, chemist, and a long time Chemistry and Biology teacher at Roswell High School. She was an active member in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church choir for 25 years. Barbara was also an avid fisherman, catching a near world record yellow fin tuna in Costa Rica. She loved to travel and explore new places.



Barbara was a very giving person and her favorite activity was hosting family gatherings with her children and grandchildren at her home in Roswell, Georgia.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Emory and Elzia Stout, brothers Bo, Martin and Francis Stout and sisters MaryAnn Stout and Nancy Cash.



She is survived by her loving companion E. Barry Durham, her sons Erin, Kerry and Kevin Durham as well as 8 grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.



