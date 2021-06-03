DUREN, John Kenneth John Kenneth Duren, 80, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away May 12, 2021.



Ken grew up in East Point, Georgia and attended Russell High School where he participated in several different sports including football, baseball, and track. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He started the JK Duren Company in 1977 which provided Instrumentation and Controls to the Water and Waste Water industries in Georgia.



He was an avid runner and loved pickleball. He remained a huge Georgia Tech fan and loved to attend the football games with his children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who deeply loved his family.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents John Henry Duren and Mildred Duren Pierce, his sister, Linda Stephenson, and his brother, William Duren. He is survived by his wife, Christine Williams Duren; his children, Jennifer (James) Fon, Jeffrey (Robbin) Duren, and Allison (John) Hall; and his grandchildren Andrew Fon, Abby Hall, Daniel Fon, Hunter Hall, Christina Fon, Bryce Duren, and Hannah Duren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 29th at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. The family will receive visitors before the services at 10:30 AM June 29.



