<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DUREN, John Kenneth<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 80, of Roswell, passed May 12, 2021. Services to be held at a later date. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA.</font><br/>
<p>Funeral Home Information</p>
<p>Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.</p>
<p>12050 Crabapple Road</p>
<p>Roswell, GA</p>
<p>30075</p>
<p>https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>