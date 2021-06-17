DURDEN, Winnifred



Winnifred "Honey" Fanning Durden, 95, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home in Crescent, with her family at her side.



Honey was born August 22, 1925 in Brunswick, GA, to the late Thomas "Skipper" Spaulding Hopkins and the late Margaret "Mother Dear" Webb Hopkins.



In addition to Honey's parents, she is predeceased in death by her husband, William "Bill" Robert Fanning Sr.; her sister, Margaret "Mugsy" Williams; her niece, Margaret "Meg" Williams Gore; and her nephew, Willis Williams.



Survivors include husband, Ferris "Bud" Elmore Durden Jr.; sons, William Fanning Jr., Thomas Fanning and Cliff Fanning; daughter, Winnifred Kuithe; grandchildren, Adam Fanning, Jessy Harvey, Katy Weaver, Christopher Kuithe and Aaron Fanning; great-grandchildren, Jada Harvey and William Abe Weaver; and nephew, Frank B. Williams III.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church of Darien on Thursday, June 17, at 11 a.m. Dr. Jimmy Griffin and Pastor Danny Grace will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow service at St. Andrews Cemetery in Darien, GA.



Honey was a graduate of Wesleyan Conservatory of Music and School of Fine Arts in Macon, Georgia, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.



Macon is where she met her husband, William Robert Fanning, Sr. They were married in Brunswick and lived and had their four children in Macon, Ga. They moved to Atlanta, where Honey worked at the Shallowford Presbyterian Church in the kindergarten class. She took great joy dressing up for the children as they learned about other countries. They retired to her family home, Crescent Lodge, in coastal McIntosh County. She was active in the St. Andrew's Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Honey volunteered her time in creating the weekly bulletin at the First Presbyterian Church of Darien. She dressed up in silly, entertaining outfits to support the American Red Cross Blood drive held at the Senior Citizens Center in Eulonia. Honey had a zest for life and always loved to bring joy and laughter to others. She will be dearly missed.



The family appreciates the care and love given during her illness by LaQuaysia Aldridge, Victoria Atkinson, Cheltsie Young, Janice Green and the employees of the Hospice of the Golden Isles.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Darien, P.O. Box 706, Darien, GA 31305.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, GA.



