Durden, Ruby

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DURDEN, Ruby Shirley

The Homegoing celebration in loving memory of Mrs. Ruby Shirley Durden will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Road, Lithonia, Georgia 30058 at 12:00 PM. Reverend Micheal Benton, Pastor. The internment will be held at Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Ammer Parlor at Tri-Cities Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main St., Lithonia, GA 30058.




Funeral Home Information

Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.

6861 Main Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://tricitiesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

