DURDEN, Nellie



Nellie Mae Fincher Durden was born July 4, 1930 to the late Will Fincher and Flora Rine Barnwell Fincher. She attended Douglas County Public Schools and graduated from Hutcheson High School in 1947.



She joined Causey Chapel Baptist Church at an early age and later moved her membership to New Westside Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia where she served faithfully until her health declined.



She was married to Raleigh Durden, Jr. and to this union was born four children, Raleigh Durden, III, Alfreda Durden Harris, Margarite Barclay and Monica Durden.



She worked as a stock room clerk with F.W. Woolworth's retail store for 26 years until she retired in 1985.



She was loved and respected by relatives, friends, and neighbors as she touched many lives with her keen wit and loving care.



In addition to her four children who will cherish her memory, Nellie leaves six grandchildren: Rayshon, Sheronn, Charles, Lindsey, JoAnna and Jesse; two great-grandchildren: Kaleb and KaLiya; her nephew Ishmel Johnson; three nieces: Marilyn Ford, Cynthia Huguley, Raecynetia Smith; and a host of other family and friends.

