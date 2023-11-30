DuRant, Mary

DURANT (HUDSON), Mary Lou



Mary Lou Hudson DuRant, wife of Cecil John DuRant, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



Born on July 3, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Mary Watkins Grainger Hudson and the late John McSween Hudson.



Mary Lou graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1955. After attending college, Mary Lou joined Delta Air Lines in 1958, retiring in 2000 after more than a 41-year career as a Delta Flight Attendant. She delighted in the travel opportunities flying throughout the United States, Europe, and the Far East. She loved her flying career and participated in many leadership activities at Delta. She was a 1999 Chairman's Club Honoree, one of Delta's highest honors. She is well remembered for her positive, upbeat attitude and friendly, supportive personality. She viewed the world from a positive perspective and encouraged others to do the same. Lou's favorite hobbies included travel, boating, and candid photography.



She married the love of her life, Cecil J. DuRant, in 1971 and they subsequently lived in South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Cecil; sons, John (Chris), their children, Lace, Alex, C.J. III, and Isabella, and Mike (Kim), their children, Abigail and Sarah Grace; and many nieces and nephews, and their children. Also predeceased by brothers, John and Bob (Claudia) Hudson.



On November 26, 2023, close family came together to celebrate the remarkable life of Mary Lou who touched the skies and hearts alike.



Memorials may be made to the Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center, 140 Gibson Road, Lexington, SC 29072.



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