Duquemin, Patricia

Mrs Patricia "Patt" Duquemin, 90, of San Antonio Texas passed away on 24 July 2021 of complications from a stroke six months earlier. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska 14 September 1930 to Raymond Boyd Jones and Janice Margaret Heckendorf. She grew up in Pilger, Nebraska but moved around the country due to her father's military career. In 1948 she met her husband, second lieutenant Gordon "Duke" Duquemin at Fort Riley Kansas. They were married in Sapporo, Japan in 1949. He later became the commanding General at Ft Riley in 1973. Patt was a devoted wife and partner to her husband for 67 years. She supported Duke through his deployments to Korea, three tours of Vietnam and several years at the Pentagon. She raised her three children alongside the duties as wife of a senior Army officer. Her joie de vivre was evident in everything she did. She was a passionate horsewoman. She and her Duke shared a love for tennis and spent many years perfecting their game, as well as snow skiing. She entertained tirelessly and became an accomplished cook, even studying abroad in Lucca, Italy. She and Duke traveled extensively in the US and abroad with friends and family. Patt worked closely with Newt Gingrich in Georgia on his initial campaign as a congressman. Before moving to Texas Patt worked for a luxury Atlanta realtor and also enjoyed working twice a year in a showroom at the AmericasMart. Patt made many friends through the years, both during Duke's military career and in later life. Patt took a keen interest in her grandchildren and great grandchildren and kept abreast of all the latest trends, styles and fashions to keep up with the younger generation. She was interested in art, architecture, politics and books. Her latest hobbies included being an avid participant in her water aerobics class, book club and a knitting group. Patt is preceded in death by her husband Duke and her sister Jain. She is survived by her son Peter (Ute), grandchildren Katrina (Earl) great grandchild Christian, Nicole (Matthew) great grandchildren Elliot, Tensely and Knox; son David (Sharon) grandchildren James, Thomas, and Jacqueline; and daughter Margaret Rogers "Peggo" (David) grandchildren Mellisa (Bernardo), Eric (Taylor), Jesse "Mimi" and Gordon. For funeral service details and to view or submit messages of sympathy please visit porterloring.com.



