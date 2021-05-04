<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687783-01_0_0000687783-01-1_20210504.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687783-01_0_0000687783-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DUPRE, Leigh<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Judge Leigh Moore DuPre left her earthly home and joined her heavenly Father on April 30, 2021; her loving family was by her side. Leigh was born in Rome, Georgia on August 29, 1964, the oldest daughter of Robert Lewis Moore, Jr. and Peggy Holland Moore. She grew up in Rome, where she became a National 4-H champion and graduated from Model High School as a STAR student. She graduated from Berry College (B.A. Political Science) in 1986 and from the University of Georgia School of Law (J.D. cum laude) in 1989. After clerking in Augusta for U.S. Magistrate John Dunsmore, Leigh began an accomplished career as a prosecutor in the Clayton County Solicitor's office. She soon became known for demonstrating that "the State is always ready" and for making short work of the many opposing counsel and others who often underestimated her. She later moved to the Dekalb Solicitors office and soon after that Fulton County District Attorney Lewis Slaton hired her. She later served as Chief Deputy of the Fulton Major Narcotics unit for many years. During her 20 plus years as a prosecutor, Leigh tried over 70 jury trials to verdict as lead counsel. She was appointed and served as an Atlanta Municipal Court Judge for the past 8 years. Leigh loved justice and serving the public. She was well liked and respected by members of the defense bar as a skillful and tenacious, but fair and compassionate, prosecutor. She often remarked that there were no winners at the end of a criminal trial. She remained true to the letter and spirit of our Constitution and laws and their protections of those accused of crimes. She also worked with many defendants who were able to qualify for "drug court" presided over by Judge Isaac Jenrette as an alternative to incarceration, and took great joy in the remarkable stories of recovery and redemption she witnessed there. From her years as prosecutor, Leigh saw firsthand the hard work and sacrifice required of law enforcement officers and the dangers they faced in keeping our community safe. She gained a special appreciation and respect for good, committed law enforcement officers and they loved and respected her. They often sought her counsel in how to lawfully execute a search warrant, effect an arrest or take other action to ensure that they stayed within the boundaries of the U.S. Constitution. Leigh married Bill on June 10, 1995, and, as she did for so many others, forever changed his life for the better with her steadfast love and devotion. While working full time, she raised three wonderful sons who are now entering adulthood and carrying with them many of her wonderful qualities. Leigh was a devoted mom who cherished her family. From cheering at lacrosse games, swim meets, wrestling matches and cross-country races, to helping sell Sally Foster wrapping paper, to taking each son to New York to mark their 12th birthday, she put her heart and soul into nurturing and raising her boys into the young men they are today. Leigh exhibited and magnified many of her parents' best qualities, including an unyielding Christian faith that she lived every day, love for her neighbors, commitment to her family, an exceptional work ethic, genuine love and care for those less fortunate than herself, and a wonderful sense of humor and adventure. She shared her parents' love of cycling, competing in BMX races in her teens and later completing the Bike Ride Across Georgia ("BRAG") with her sister Amy and brother Rob. She paddled across the Okefenokee Swamp with her husband Bill the year before they were married. She loved Jesus, serving her church, Haygood Memorial UMC, in many capacities (including chairing the Weekday Children's Ministries board and later the Missions Committee), spending time with her family, serving the public as a judge, reading, history, the U.S. Constitution, Hamilton, Hello Kitty, travel, all manner of flowers, playing Pokemon Go, being declared the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) by the Woodward wrestling team when she bought them Chick fil-A, board games and a wide range of music spanning from Barry Manilow, to Toby Keith to Julia Rice playing the piano or organ at Haygood. Leigh's infectious smile and her big blue eyes lit up many a room. After being sworn in to Atlanta Municipal Court, Leigh quickly became known as the "happiest judge." She treated all who appeared before her with courtesy and respect and never forgot she was there to serve the public. She kept a supply of Happy Meal toys to give to children attending court with their parents, and she gave copies of the U.S. Constitution, to commemorate its signing, to those in her courtroom on Constitution Day. Leigh was well known for simple acts of kindness like finding the perfect gift for friends, family and co-workers to recognize a birthday, anniversary, graduation, job change or other milestone. She exhibited a thoughtful, humble, kind, generous, loving spirit and witnessed her strong Christian faith, helping the countless lives she touched. Leigh had a truly grateful heart and often stopped to count her many blessings. She also exhibited unquestioned integrity, always choosing the right thing regardless of how hard it was, a quiet inner-strength, strong work ethic and indomitable will that accomplished more good in her all-too-short life than most of us could accomplish in several lifetimes. Leigh is survived by her mother, Peggy Moore, her sister and best friend, Amy Moore Bursi, her brother Rob Moore, her loving husband (and best friend, next to Amy) of nearly 26 years, Bill DuPre, and their sons, William, Robert and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Moore. Services will be held at Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Rock Springs, Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30306 on Thursday, May 6 at 2:00 PM. Attendance will be subject to advance reservations at https://www.haygoodumc.org/ Seating may be limited due to COVID and capacity issues, but with accommodations planned for overflow seating and livestreaming. A reception open to everyone wishing to attend will follow outside on the church grounds. Graveside interment for family and close friends will follow at date and place to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, Leigh's family asks that donations in her memory be made to Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, Intown Collaborative Ministries, the 300 Club of Atlanta, or the Flint Riverkeeper.</font><br/>