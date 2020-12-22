DUPRE, Lawrence Joseph



Lawrence Joseph Dupre, age 94, passed away on December 16th, 2020, at Northside Hospital Forsyth, following complications from a fall.



Larry will be dearly missed by Doris, his beloved wife of 69 years, daughters Debi Christens, (John), Cindy Heaton (Alan), and Lisa Heady (Gene), all residing in the Atlanta metro area, grandchildren, Brian, Daniel (Rachel), Melody (Nik), Kara (Orlando), Sean (Kara), Megan (Clint), Joey and Jake" and 5 great grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as "Buppa", as well as by numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Joseph Dupre Jr. (Joey), his parents Lawrence A. Dupre and Theresa Graham Dupre, and sisters Rita Dupre and Lorraine Terrien.



Larry was born in 1926 in Webster, Massachusetts. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946 and again in 1950-1951, working between WWll and the Korean War at the Navy Annex. After the Navy, Larry joined the Department of State, where he served until retiring in 1983. He then worked as comptroller for the MFO (Multinational Force and Observers) for 3 years in Rome, as well as working as a realtor and as a financial consultant.



Larry graduated from George Washington University in 1962 with a BA in accounting and in 1968 with a Master's in Government Administration.



Larry was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed helping others, working on cars, gardening, reading, and occasional golf. His family will always remember him as a kind, calm, generous, wise, disciplined, optimistic person with a great sense of humor, whose support and encouragement they could always count on and whose example of selfless service to others they seek to follow.



Larry will be buried in Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia, next to his and Doris' son, Joey, on December 22, 2020. Any donations can be sent to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



