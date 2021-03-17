Dunson, Louise







In Loving Memory Of



Louise Dunson





In honor of the 100th birthday of Mother Louise Davis (Billie)Dunson born on the 16th day of March 1921 in Doerun, Georgia. She traveled to Atlanta Georgia in 1942 where she met and married Jeff Paul Dunson, the owner of Tucker's Cab Company in the Pittsburg Community. This 60 year union was blessed with six children; Earl, Ronald, Saundra, Katherine, Sherrie, Joseph, a bonus daughter, Sherrenise and many who warmly called her Mom. In the early sixties, she completed her nursing degree as a LPN and was employed by Hughes Spaulding Hospital and Grady Hospital for 25 years. After retiring, she remained a Caregiver for family and friends. Mama Dunson served as a faithful member of the Mt Olive Seventh Day Adventist Church until her health declined in 2015. She enjoyed the faith of her youth, Primitive Baptist Fellowship; always visiting and enjoyed singing the old hymns and foot stomping preaching. She availed herself to serving her Pittsburg community in any way possible to help the homeless, downtrodden, and struggling families. Mama Dunson was honored for her benevolent work in the community as she was crowned "QUEEN OF PITTSBURG COMMUNITY 2006". Her gifts as an excellent cook, baker, hospitality,and poetry (writing Easter and Christmas speeches), master seamstress, are sorely missed. Whether it was a funny story or a message from God,she always had the perfect words to brighten any day and a delicious home cooked meal prepared in case someone stopped by. Her home was considered a sanctuary for many. You could come and watch the Ten Commandments and many more biblical movies.Truly a loving and caring Mama,Auntie,Grandma, Great-Grandma and Friend. Mama Dunson's legacy is one of selflessness, humility and generosity. She would give you her very last. She is truly a child of God. "Well done thy good and faithful servant." The family celebrates the 35,063,028 days she walked amongst us. We celebrate the "100th" year of the memory of God's Gift to the world in the person of Mama Louise Davis Dunson. Forever in our hearts.