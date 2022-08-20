DUNSMORE, Marilyn Ruth "Cookie"



Marilyn Ruth (Horn) Dunsmore passed away suddenly on August 4, 2022 in Roswell, GA. She left this world surrounded by her family. A beautiful rainbow outside her hospital window let us know she would be with her Lord.



Cookie, as she was affectionately called by her family and many friends, was born in Rockville Centre, NY to John Leonard Horn of East Orange, NJ and Ruth Isabelle Holtvedt Horn of Great Neck, NY on February 1st, 1949. Her early years were spent in Levittown on Long Island, NY, and subsequent homes were made in Wilton, CT, Fairfax, VA, and Maitland and Tampa, FL. She attended Woodson High School (VA) and graduated from Winter Park High School (FL). Marilyn studied at the University of Florida, where she majored in Art Education and wore flowers in her hair.



While at the U of F, she met Gary Dunsmore (Dearborn, MI), her husband of 50 years, on a blind date. She wanted to meet the guy who drove a 1950 Cadillac hearse—as his car! They had a short whirlwind romance before Gary was sent for a year's sea duty with the US Navy in Vietnam. While apart, they deepened their relationship via mail and an occasional cherished international phone call.



Cookie joined Gary in East Lansing, MI, after his tour of duty. There she felt like Mary Tyler Moore, "making it" in her career and own apartment, until September of 1972 when the Art Major married the Finance Guy and they started their life together. As Gary worked towards a traditional degree from Michigan State University, Cookie earned her prestigious PhT ("Putting Hubby Through") from the MSU Spartan Wives Club.



As in her youth, life and career took Cookie's growing family many places. Gary's long tenure with GTE, forerunner of Verizon, led them to Ohio, Connecticut, Kentucky, Illinois, two locales in Texas, and finally, Roswell, GA. At each stop along the way, Marilyn made lifelong friends.



Marilyn was a loving wife and mother dedicated to her family, friends, and community. She applied her brilliant mind and artistic talent as an active Boy Scout leader and volunteer, serving youth for almost 30 years at the local level (Troop 431, Northern Ridge District, and Atlanta Area Council), as well as regional and national levels. Most recently she served as the National Camp Accreditation Program Training Chair, Southeast. She was awarded the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver Award, and the St. George (Episcopal) Youth Service Award. Marilyn was also a devoted, active member of her church, St. David's Episcopal Church, Roswell, serving in many volunteer positions. During the past 14 years, Marilyn also held an active role in the MSU Atlanta Area Alumni Association Annual Scholarship Golf Outing committee and the Atlanta Big Ten Alumni Golf Outings organization, helping raise funds for Georgia students to attend Michigan State University. Marilyn's many contributions in the world will be missed.



Marilyn's creative flair was expressed in all aspects of her life. She was an impeccable dresser, talented decorator, and loved her garden, spending endless hours creating an outdoor wonderland to the enjoyment of her neighbors and passersby. She would rather road trip for days to be with family and friends, especially at a beloved beach, than take a cruise or visit faraway places. Everywhere she went, she snapped photos and created scrapbook memories. She valued her relationships...and she loved rainbows!



Marilyn will be greatly missed by her family: husband Gary; daughter, Jennifer Martinez (William) of Vidalia, GA and son Dale (Sarah) of Duluth, GA; grandchildren Eleanor and John Martinez; siblings Robert Horn (Carin) of Denton, TX, John Horn and Patricia Sweeney, both of Wilton, CT; nephew Peter Horn and niece Christine Horn Gee of TX; and nephew Brian Sweeney of CT; grandnieces Chloe Horn and Kaitlyn Gee and grandnephew Coleson Gee, all Texans.



A memorial service for Marilyn (Cookie) will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, Roswell in the future.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her name to the Atlanta Area Council - Scouts BSA, the St. David's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, the MSU Atlanta Spartan's Endowed Scholarship Fund or another worthy cause of your choice.



