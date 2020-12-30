DUNNAVILLE, William Douglass



On Saturday August 9, 1930, William Douglass Dunnaville was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Marshall Edward Dunnaville, Sr. and the late Effie Delitha Fisher Dunnaville. Douglass was the third of three children; brother Rev. Marshall Edward Dunnaville, Jr and sister Velma Constance Dunnaville Leigh Preceded him in Death. On Thursday December 24, 2020 at the age of 90, Douglass quietly transitioned in the comfort of his home in union City, Georgia. He leaves his loving wife, Emma Dunnaville, to cherish his memories. Funeral Services for Mr. William Douglass Dunnaville will be held on Thursday December 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta Ga. 30331. 404-349-3000 mbfh.com



