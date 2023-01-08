Dunn, Susan

DUNN (BREITZKE), Susan



Susan B. Dunn, of Sandy Springs, died peacefully of natural causes at home with her family on Monday afternoon, November 21, 2022.



Born May 1, 1938, in Newton Center, Massachusetts, to Gustav Breitzke and his wife, Beatrice, Susan was a bright, curious, and capable student. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1960 and married George Dunn, a young Naval officer whom she'd dated since high school, that summer.



She was a loving, pragmatic parent to her two children, creating home wherever the family lived: from New England to Michigan, Mobile, Chicago, Cleveland and finally, to Atlanta in 1977, as George's career advanced.



In Atlanta, Susan and George found their happy place. Together they enjoyed their 40-year membership at Dunwoody Country Club and attending and supporting the Atlanta Ballet. A life-long Episcopalian, Susan lent her creativity and leadership skills to the Cathedral of St. Philip's Needlepoint Committee and Flower Guild. She arranged flowers at St. Joseph's Hospital and volunteered at the Atlanta History Center, assisting the creation of the Olympic exhibit. She was an enthusiastic gardener, especially when it came to roses and native Georgia plants. Susan was a member of the Sandy Springs DAR and the Mount Holyoke Club of Atlanta.



Susan made everyone in her life feel welcome. Always reliably witty and fun-loving, Susan lived with grace, finding delight in small details that others would hardly notice. She was devoted to her husband and family, with her last words being, "and haven't we had a good time?" Truly, a life well-lived.



Mrs. Dunn was predeceased by her husband, George, and her grandson, Daniel R. Page. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Dunn Page (Howard) and George Dunn, Jr. (Cynthia); her grandchildren, Todd W. Page (Tricia) and Taylor Lee Page; and her great-granddaughters, Maddy and Katie Jane. Her family is grateful for Emory's Integrated Memory Care Clinic (IMCC), Jennifer and Natashia of Great Days Private Care, and Detra and Alla of Safe Haven PCH, whose care and attention made Susan's last years safe and peaceful.



Her service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Mikell Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan's memory to The Cathedral of St. Philip, designated for the Flower Guild (https://www.cathedralatl.org/community/giving/) or to Emory's IMCC (www.together.emory.edu/IMCareClinic ).

