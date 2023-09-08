DUNN, Michael A.



Celebration of Life Service, Mr. Michael A. Dunn, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Watkins Funeral Home, McDonough, 96 South Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253. Public viewing, Friday, September 8, 2023 (5 PM-7 PM).



My dearest husband and father whom we love. His dedication to his family, professional life, trucking career, and military commitment, a navy veteran has passed.



He is survived by his wife, Tarji L. Dunn; two sons, Malique A. Dunn, and Mazz A. Dunn; mother and father, Joseph and Diane Dunn Sr.; sister, Karen Dunn; brother, Joseph Dunn Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.



Professional Service entrusted to:



Watkins Funeral Home-McDonough Chapel, 96 South Zack Hinton Pkwy., McDonough, GA 30253, 678-884-5177.



