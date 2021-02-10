Dunn, Mary Anne

DUNN (GOLIGHTLY), Mary Anne



Mary Anne (Golightly) Dunn passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021. She was 97. Born in Union City, Georgia to Anne and Aubrey Golightly, she was the youngest of five children and the only girl. She moved to Atlanta at a young age and later attended Commercial High. Mary Anne loved the city and fondly remembered the grand parade at the opening of Gone with the Wind. After the movie was released, she was affectionately called "Scarlett" by her classmates because of her strong resemblance to the actress Vivien Leigh.



During the war she went to Washington DC where she served in the Office of the Surgeon General.



After the war Mary Anne returned to Atlanta, and in 1945 she entered the Miss Atlanta Pageant where she was first runner-up. Mary Anne was offered a contract with the prized Harry Conover Modeling Agency in New York. However, she chose marriage over fame and fortune.



Living in Atlanta, Mary Anne began a career as a top executive secretary, showing off both her secretarial and managerial skills. Her resume included Executive Secretary to the President of S.S. Kresge Company and Executive Secretary to the President of Singer Furniture.



In retirement, she was involved in many activities offered by Campbell Stone North. She also met and enjoyed the company of her dear friend, Frans Antonisse. Frans and Mary Anne were late in life sweethearts, who enjoyed travel, movies and music, but most of all family.



Mom's passions in life were her family and music. She loved music especially the Great American Songbook and was also an accomplished singer. She took voice lessons in her eighties with the renowned Courtenay Collins, who once said of mom, "She could harmonize with a bullfrog." And she rejoiced especially in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's many accomplishments.



Mary Anne was known for her impeccable sense of style and grace. No matter where her daughters went with her, whether it was a lunch at Nordstrom, a doctor's appointment or even an occasional trip to the hospital, she always received compliments on her youthful appearance. We would be remiss if we failed to mention that she was truly blessed with an ageless beauty and charm.



Her faith sustained her all of her life. She became a member of Mt. Paran Church of God, where she sang in the choir and later took comfort in vesper services at Campbell Stone North and finally at Manor Care. Mary Anne is survived by her daughters, Sandra (John) Maloney and Ruth Anne (Allen) Ekmark, her grandchildren, Heather (Edward) Robertson, Travis (Stacy) Ekmark, Kevin (Andrea) Ekmark, and great-grandchildren, James and Sean Robertson, Bennett, Vivian and Evelyn Ekmark, and Juliette Ekmark.



After 97 wonderful years, it was finally time for "Mama Mia" to make her last curtain call. Mom was a gracious, always stylish, brave, courageous woman over the years, and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

