DUNN, Drew Lashlee



Drew Lashlee Dunn, PGA, prematurely passed away on October 1, 2022, at the age of 41.



Born in Atlanta on January 26, 1981, Drew was the youngest of two children to Sara "Sally" Allen Dunn and Drewery Albert "Al" Dunn, with whom he is now reunited. He is survived by his wife, Lawrence "LD" Dunn; his sisters, Shannon Allen Dunn and her son, Gavin; and Ashlee Leigh Dunn (Gray Hoof) and their son, Haven; his aunts, Jane (Philip) Brown and Ellen (George) Feth; mother-in-law, Helen McCormack; sister-in-law, Mary McCormack; cousins, Sara Ellen Brown and her son Gabe; Emily (Donal) Hannaway and their children Moira and Sé, and Lee Brown.



Drew attended Christ the King School in Buckhead and St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, graduating in 2000 where he led the Varsity basketball team to the first region championship in the school's history as a team captain.



Drew attended Auburn University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management in 2004. It was during his time at Auburn that Drew's love of golf began, and he had no idea at this time that his passion for the sport would flourish into his dream career.



After graduating from Auburn, Drew returned to Atlanta and began his career in golf working as a caddie at the prestigious East Lake Golf Club in East Atlanta. During this time at East Lake, Drew's love of golf continued to grow, and he devoted himself to the pursuit of becoming a PGA Golf Professional, and after completing the rigorous process, he attained the designation of a Class A member of the PGA of America.



After achieving his PGA membership, Drew began his new role as an Assistant Golf Professional at East Lake Golf Club in 2008, eventually rising through the ranks to become 1st Assistant Golf Professional in 2013, Head Golf Professional in 2014, and, finally, the Director of Golf at East Lake Golf Club in 2020. Drew's 16-year career in golf was as unique as he was, encompassing a rise from caddie to Director of Golf, all at the same club. As a PGA Golf Professional, he held a special place in his heart for junior golfers and made a concerted effort to support them in their golf journeys.



As Drew's career as a golf professional progressed, he met and fell deeply in love with Lawrence McCormack in 2017. They quickly started to build their lives together, and Drew married the love of his life on September 10, 2022.



As a devoted golfer, Drew hatched a plan to play golf at each of the top 100 best golf courses in the United States. While he was unable to complete his plan, he was able to play at a remarkable number of the greatest golf courses in America and in the world. Among his favorite courses that he played in the U.S. were Sand Hills Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, and Oakmont Country Club. Drew considered himself blessed to have had the opportunity to play at some of the greatest courses in the world including Muirfield Golf Club, Carnoustie Golf Links, and the legendary home of golf at the Old Course at St. Andrews. To the envy of every golfer and golf fan, Drew had several extraordinary opportunities to play golf at golf's most prestigious course and home of "The Masters Tournament" - Augusta National Golf Club. Drew remarked to his wife on many occasions that "Augusta National is my favorite place to be in the entire world."



When he was not galivanting the globe playing illustrious golf courses, Drew enjoyed competing in PGA professional tournaments, charity and memorial tournaments, and, of course, playing many rounds with his friends and colleagues – most especially at the prestigious "Boater Cup."



It may surprise some readers to know that Drew was a man who had many interests beyond the game of golf.



Outside of golf, Drew enjoyed a life as an almost-famous gourmet home chef, creating magnificent meals with his multiple grills and from within his kitchen. One of his greatest joys was cooking for his wife, family, and friends. He was especially proud of his "steak and bake" dinners and made-from-scratch Pasta Bolognese.



Drew also loved putting on his amateur travel agent hat, researching exotic beach destinations and assembling his own personal, detailed travel itineraries. Two of Drew's favorite beach destinations that he visited multiple times were the beaches throughout Thailand and Hawaii. He recently added the islands of Turks and Caicos to his list of favorite places in the world when he and Lawrence honeymooned there immediately following their wedding celebration.



Although Drew enjoyed being outside playing golf, cooking, and traveling, at his core, he was a homebody who loved nothing more than sharing time with his wife, monitoring local weather forecasts, watching videos about luxury airplanes, working on home improvement projects, and watching television – especially the Golf Channel. Drew was a loyal and loud supporter of Auburn University football, the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Falcons.



Like his mother Sally, Drew was a passionate believer in doing the right thing and living life honestly – both in his personal life and on the golf course. Drew will be missed by many people across the globe who greatly cherish his impact on their lives and, through the bonds he fostered among them, his memory will live on in their relationships with each other. He was a leader for his family, his friends, and in the golf community, and while his leadership will be missed, his legacy will live on in those he leaves behind who will now continue to uphold his mantle of leadership for many years to come.



Services will be held on Wednesday, October 12 with visitation beginning at 12 PM and a memorial service to begin at 1 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe - 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A reception will immediately follow at East Lake Golf Club. While he was a classic Southern gentleman, Drew would insist that all men attending his services wear a golf polo and blazer in lieu of a shirt and tie, and his family wishes to honor that intention and insists upon the same.



In lieu of flowers, the Dunn family asks to honor Drew by making donations to the Georgia PGA Foundation. The funds raised will support the Foundation's overall mission of growing the game of golf in Georgia. At a later date, the family will determine a more specific mission and purpose for these donated funds that best honor Drew's dedication and passion as a PGA Golf Professional. Click https://go.rallyup.com/drewdunn or text "DREWDUNN" to 855-202-2100 to make a donation.



Checks may also be made payable to:



Georgia PGA Foundation



Memo: In memory of Drew Dunn, PGA



2205 Northside Drive NW, Suite 140



Atlanta, GA 30305



