DUNLAP-WHITLEY, Roberta Lee



Roberta Lee Dunlap-Whitley, 91, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was the oldest girl in a family of nine children born to Robert and Helen Dunlap. Helen, in North Carolina, is the last remaining sibling.



Visitation will be held at 1 PM with a service following at 2 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Crowell brothers funeral home in Peachtree Corners.



Roberta's husband, Henry, passed away ten years ago; her daughter Caroline passed away in April 2021; and two granddaughters, Sandy and Rhonda passed away at ages far too young.



Roberta leaves behind two sons; three daughters; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by the family and friends she leaves behind.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757

