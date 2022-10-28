ajc logo
Dunlap-Whitley, Roberta

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DUNLAP-WHITLEY, Roberta Lee

Roberta Lee Dunlap-Whitley, 91, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was the oldest girl in a family of nine children born to Robert and Helen Dunlap. Helen, in North Carolina, is the last remaining sibling.

Visitation will be held at 1 PM with a service following at 2 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Crowell brothers funeral home in Peachtree Corners.

Roberta's husband, Henry, passed away ten years ago; her daughter Caroline passed away in April 2021; and two granddaughters, Sandy and Rhonda passed away at ages far too young.

Roberta leaves behind two sons; three daughters; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by the family and friends she leaves behind.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

