DUNCAN, Sr., George Derry



Age 86, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 with his family at his side. George was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 20,1934, son of Olice and Edna Duncan. George graduated from College Park High School in 1952. During his high school years he lettered in four sports each year, held various offices for his class and clubs. He received an Honor Athlete award, was a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in R.O.T.C., band and chorus.



He attended West Georgia College and graduated from Georgia State University in 1961. He was a member of the armed forces during the Korean war. He was a school teacher briefly, then became a loyal employee of Delta Airlines, working in Atlanta for 36 years. He retired in 1992. In his retirement he continued to touch the lives of children while substitute teaching at various schools in Riverdale and Jonesboro, Georgia. He was a generous man with a big heart and great sense of humor and he loved unconditionally. His family and friends will attest that George was never without a joke. He is survived by his children, Valerie (Vincent) Catalano, Dana (Bill) Hughes, George Derry (Chiaki) Duncan Jr., Ashley (Joey) Rogers, and his stepdaughter Peggy (Larry) Fisher. He has nine grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many friends and caregivers. George was preceded in death by his wife Joan Mouser Duncan, his parents, his brother Samuel Duncan, and his stepson, Gary Wilkerson.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

