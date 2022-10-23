ajc logo
Duncan, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DUNCAN, Jr., Charles

William

Charles William Duncan, Jr. died peacefully at home on Tuesday, the 18th of October 2022, at the age of 96. He was surrounded by family.

A memorial service celebrating his life is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 25th of October, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Dr. Tom Pace, Senior Pastor is to officiate.

KINDLY NOTE: Those unable to attend may view the service remotely by visiting Mr. Duncan's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com and selecting the "Join Livestream" icon in the "Services" section. While there, you may also share fond memories and words of comfort and condolence electronically with his family by selecting the "Add A Memory" icon.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be announced during the service.

The family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

Those honored to serve as Charles' pallbearers during Tuesday's service are J.D. "Bucky" Allshouse, Curtis A. Bales, William F. Dingus, W. Paul Dingus, John H. Duncan, Jr., Titus H. Harris, III, Michael H. McCarty, and Donald G. Roberts.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Charles' name be directed to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 720 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY, 82414; to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, 1707 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX, 77005; to Rice University, 6100 Main St., Houston, TX, 77005; or to the charity of one's choice.

