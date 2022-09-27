Duncan, Carole

DUNCAN



(KLINGENSMITH), Carole Sue



Carole Sue Duncan (Klingensmith), age 73, loving mother of two, and wife to husband Geoff Duncan, Sr., passed away at their home on September 23, 2022. Carole was born in 1949 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania to parents Elbert Klingensmith and Veronica Ochkay Klingensmith. She graduated from Kiski Area High School in 1968 and married her high school sweetheart later that summer. Their adventures took them throughout the United States where they lived in seven different states until they finally settled in Georgia three decades ago located near their children and grandchildren.



Everyone who knew Carole truly loved her. When she walked into a room, she lit it up with her smile, personality, and classic elegance. She thrived on always taking care of others, hosting special get-togethers with her family and friends, growing the most beautiful vibrant flowers each season, and decorating homes that belonged in a magazine. She was also known as being a prayer warrior, so when anyone needed prayer, they reached out to Carole or her children to request her prayers. She was always the biggest cheerleader for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite people called her "Nana". She lived her life for her grandchildren, and they adored spending time with their fun, adventurous, and nurturing Nana.



We find peace knowing that Carole is walking the streets of Heaven and will continue to look over her family forever. However, her passing will leave a huge void in the lives of her loving husband of 54 years Geoff Duncan, Sr., daughter Jennifer Amburgy (Todd), son Geoff Duncan, Jr. (Brooke), grandchildren Amanda Amburgy Hoke (Madison), Austin Amburgy, Parker Duncan, Bayler Duncan, Ryder Duncan, great grandson Beckham Hoke, and sister Nancy Klingensmith Erwin (Jack).



Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at First Redeemer Church.



A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at First Redeemer Church with a reception to follow at the church.



