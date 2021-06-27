DUNCAN, Allison



Allison Waggoner Duncan, 93, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully, quietly in her home on June 13, 2021.



Allison was born in Atlanta to Martha and Ruben Waggoner, on November 24, 1927. She attended and graduated from Northside HS in Atlanta before attending Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, receiving a degree in Art History. She met Joseph Duncan at Duke, and they dated in Atlanta after graduation, then married in 1951. While she had taught school, and been a flight attendant after college, she made the decision to raise a family as her husband's job required frequent travel and relocations. They moved six times until 1973, they returned home to Atlanta. She was an active member of Junior League and loved to play tennis and was a loyal friend to many.



Her husband Joseph in 1993, her parents, Martha and Ruben Waggoner, and her brother, Thomas Waggoner (Carol), preceded Allison in death.



Allison is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Sarah) & Stanley (Dawn); grandchildren, Eric (Nicole), Allison, Jaime, Patrick & Michael; great-grandchildren, Elliott & Cameron.



The family is scattered throughout the country and abroad. Private family graveside services at Arlington cemetery will be determined at a future date.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the hospital workers, nurses and caregivers that made her last few months comfortable.



